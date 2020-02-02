Squash: Greg Lobban's giant killing run comes to an end

Donna Lobban won the women's event, but husband Greg lost in the men's final

Scotland's Greg Lobban was unable to make it a husband and wife double as he lost 3-0 to world number four Karim Abdel Gawad in the Edinburgh Sports Club Open final.

Lobban had pulled off a string of upsets, including beating world number five Paul Coll in the quarter-finals.

Donna Lobban won the women's event 3-2 against England's Julianne Courtice.

"Even though I didn't get the result I wanted today, I gave it my all," said Lobban.

Three of the world's top five had were involved in the event, competing for a record prize fund.

Australian Donna Lobban, 33, said: "Scotland is like my second home so it was great to have such fantastic support from people here.

"I came through some very hard matches this week, including the final, fuelled by the fantastic atmosphere and support."