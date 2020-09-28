Last updated on .From the section Squash

Joel Makin has been to the last two Commonwealth Games for Wales and will be aiming for his third in Birmingham 2022

Joel Makin claimed a huge scalp to win his first ever match at the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals.

The British number one defeated reigning World champion Tarek Momen 11-5, 6-11, 11-9 in 51 minutes.

Makin, 25, is only the second Welshman ever to qualify for squash's World Tour Finals after David Evans.

The PSA World Tour Finals feature the world's top eight male and female players at Cairo's Mall of Arabia in Egypt.

The event was moved from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic with strict protocols in place. All players and event staff have formed an 'event bubble with the venue operating at 50 per cent capacity in terms of spectators.

Seventh seed Makin tops group B after his opening victory with games to come against fifth seed Marwan ElShorbagy of Egypt on Wednesday and New Zealand's Paul Coll, seeded three, on Thursday.

Makin was beaten 3-1 by eventual winner ElShorbagy in the last eight of the Manchester Open earlier this month, the first World Tour event since the coronavirus lockdown.