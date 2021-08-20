British Open: Sarah-Jane Perry knocked out to end home hopes
Squash
British number one Sarah-Jane Perry has been knocked out of the British Open by defending champion Nouran Gohar.
The 31-year-old lost 3-1, 11-9, 11-2, 11-13, 13-11 in the quarter-finals at the University of Hull's Allam Sport Centre.
Gohar started brightly to open up a two-game lead before Perry regained her sharpness in the third.
Home hopes have now vanished, as the 2017 runner-up was the only remaining British player in the competition.
Perry saved three match balls before converting her own game ball in the third, as she looked to start a comeback against the Egyptian.
There were opportunities to draw level in the fourth, as Perry found herself 9-6 up and held two game balls but it wasn't enough to stop Gohar from fighting back.
The competition nicknamed the 'Wimbledon of Squash' finishes on Sunday.
