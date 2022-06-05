Last updated on .From the section Squash

Mohamed ElShorbagy is currently ranked third in the world and has won 44 professional titles

Former squash world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy has switched allegiance from Egypt to England.

ElShorbagy is one of the most decorated squash players of all time, spending 50 months at the top of the world rankings between 2014-2021.

The 31-year-old, who has lived in England since he was 15, was crowned world champion in 2017 and is a three-time British Open winner.

"I'm really excited to be representing England now," said ElShorbagy.

"I've lived in England more than half my life and have been trained by British coaches.

"I came to study in England in 2006 and Bristol has become my home. As a British citizen now, I will give everything I can to a country that has supported me for so many years."

ElShorbagy has won 44 professional titles, putting him joint sixth on the all-time men's winners list.

England Squash chief executive Mark Williams said: "We're committed to extending England's legacy as one of the most successful nations in squash and feel confident that adding a player of Mohamed's calibre will help to inspire and encourage current and future generations of English talent."

ElShorbagy's first tournament playing for England will be the Necker Mauritius Open, a PSA World Tour event, which takes place from 7-11 June.

He is then set to make his debut at the British National Squash Championships in Manchester between 14-18 June.