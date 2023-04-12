Last updated on .From the section Squash

Georgina Kennedy won gold in the singles event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer

Two English women are through to the British Open quarter-finals for the first time since 2018 after Georgina Kennedy beat Tinne Gilis to join Sarah-Jane Perry in the last eight.

World number 10 Kennedy beat Belgian Gilis 15-13, 11-9, 3-11, 5-11, 11-6 at the Birmingham Rep Theatre.

"I live to fight another day, but I am very lucky to win that one, it was really tough," said the 26-year-old.

The match lasted 71 minutes, the longest of the tournament so far.

Kennedy praised the beaten Gilis as she added: "It speaks volumes about her that after losing a brutal battle in the last 16 of the British, she is still the most humble and courteous person, so I want to say congrats to her."

Seventh seed Perry had earlier progressed to the quarter-finals with a 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-9 victory over Egypt's Nada Abbas.

She will play another Egyptian, world number one Nouran Gohar, on Thursday, while Kennedy will take on world champion and second seed Nour El Sherbini on Friday.

In the men's draw, England's Nathan Lake is out after a 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 defeat by world number two, and top seed, Diego Elias of Peru.