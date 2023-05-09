Last updated on .From the section Squash

Mohamed ElShorbagy is currently ranked second in the world and has won 49 titles

England number one Mohamed ElShorbagy has reached the semi-finals of the PSA World Championships.

ElShorbagy held off a strong fightback from Egypt's Tarek Momen to beat the world number seven 11-8 9-11 13-11 8-11 11-3.

The 32-year-old will play Egypt's Karim Abdel Gawad for a place in the final, which if he can win, he will replace Diego Elias as world number one.

"World number one has always been a big thing for me," said ElShorbagy.

"Being world champion, you need to play well for one week, being world number one, you need to play well for the whole year. I would love to do it against this current generation."

ElShorbagy is one of the most decorated squash players of all time, spending 50 months at the top of the world rankings between 2014-2021.

In June 2022, after spending more than half of his life in England, he switched allegiance from Egypt to England.

In the women's draw, England's Georgina Kennedy was knocked out of the quarter-finals in straight sets by world number one Nour el Sherbini (11-7 11-2 11-4).