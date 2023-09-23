Scottish Squash Open: Gear and Harris to meet in women's final
Last updated on .From the section Squash
|Scottish Squash Open
|Venue: Inverness Tennis & Squash Club Dates: 20-24 September
|Coverage: Watch the finals on Sunday live on the BBC Sport website & app and on the BBC iPlayer
There will be an all-English final for the women's title at the Scottish Squash Open in Inverness.
Second seed Grace Gear beat Nardine Garas of Egypt by three games to one, while Asia Harris upset fifth seed and compatriot Torrie Malik by the same score.
In the men's competition, Ben Smith of England will take on 2019 champion Edmon Lopez from Spain.
Smith, seeded second, got past Israel's Daniel Poleshchuk 3-1.
Unseeded pair Lopez and Kareem El Torkey went all the way to five games, with the Spaniard, borrowing a racquet from Scotland's Rory Stewart, prevailing 11-3 in the decider.
You can follow Sunday's action with BBC Scotland from 15:00 - 18:00 BST.
