Last updated on .From the section Squash

Rory Stewart beat Sean Conroy in straight games to progress

Scottish Squash Open Venue: Inverness Tennis & Squash Club Dates: 20-24 September Coverage: Watch the semi-finals and finals on Saturday and Sunday live on the BBC Sport website & app and on the BBC iPlayer

Top seeds Georgia Adderley and Rory Stewart are into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Squash Open after comfortable wins on the second day of competition in Inverness.

Adderley's Dutch opponent retired injured after a five-minute opening game, leaving the Scot to play England's Torrie Malik for a place in the semis.

And Commonwealth Games doubles bronze medallist Stewart beat Sean Conroy in straight games and is the only seed left in the top half of the draw.