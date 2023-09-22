Close menu

Scottish Squash Open: Georgia Adderley & Rory Stewart miss out on semi-finals

Georgia Adderley
Georgia Adderley missed out on a place in the last four at the Scottish Squash Open
Scottish Squash Open
Venue: Inverness Tennis & Squash Club Dates: 20-24 September
Coverage: Watch the semi-finals and finals on Saturday and Sunday live on the BBC Sport website & app and on the BBC iPlayer

Home favourites Georgia Adderley and Rory Stewart missed out on places in the semi-finals of the Scottish Squash Open.

Top seed Adderley lost three games to nil against Torrie Malik, who set up an all-English last-four tie with Asia Harris, who beat New Zealander Kaitlyn Watts 3-1.

Stewart, also seeded first, lost his quarter-final in straight games to Spain's Edmon Lopez, who faces Egypt's Kareem El Torkey in the last four after he beat England's Miles Jenkins 3-1.

Greek Daniel Poleshchuk's 3-0 defeat of James Peach set up a semi-final with another Englishman, Ben Smith, who defeated Ireland's Sam Buckley in straight games.

England's Grace Gear defeated Egypt's Rana Ismail without dropping a set and will face Ismail's compatriot Nardine Gara, who beat English player Alicia Mead in five games.

Watch the Scottish Squash Open semi-finals and finals on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 23 and Sunday, 24 September

