What is Super Movers?

Super Movers is an exciting partnership between the Premier League and BBC which aims to inspire primary school children to get active.

Stars from across the worlds of football and television are brought together in fun curriculum-linked Brain Booster song and movement routines for use by teachers in the classroom. Routines focus on Literacy and Numeracy and range from fractions to punctuation to times tables. Active children do better and get more from their school day.

Super Movers can also be used at home with our range of Just for Fun videos and games designed to get children and grown-ups moving together in their living rooms.

Super Mover schools can benefit from great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League trophy, or Scottish Professional Football League Premiership Trophy if you are in Scotland. Find out how to enter your school for the monthly prize draw.

