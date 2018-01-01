Everton's Michael Keane Does 'The Floss'

Keep hearing about 'The Floss' and have no idea what it is? Watch Everton and England's Michael Keane and Super Mover children from St Aloysius Catholic Primary School in Merseyside do the latest craze.

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy.

Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?