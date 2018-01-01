Seven ways to keep children entertained at a royal street party

It's a royal weekend and as street parties and other celebratory gatherings take place across the country, how do you keep children entertained at all times? On a day of festivities, cakes and sandwiches, here are seven top tips for keeping children entertained and active, with some inspiration from the older generations who may be in attendance!

1. Hopscotch

Modern life may revolve around more sedentary hobbies like playing computer games and watching television but what about some of the more forgotten pastimes that get you on your feet? A great way to improve children's strength, balancing skills and hand-eye coordination is hopscotch. It's an age-old activity that can be done anywhere. Why not see who knows the most unusual hopscotch songs to teach you something new? Alternatively, challenge children and adults to make up their own whilst hopping on one leg!

2. Grandmother's Footsteps

This game has had a variety of names across the world but the premise remains the same: someone is chosen to stand a distance away from everybody else with their back to them. The other players must attempt to venture forwards without being spotted in order to 'tag' the person at the front. The person at the front can frequently turn round and examine the 'statues' for any sign of movement!

3. Outdoor bowling

Outdoor bowling has been around for centuries and can be done anywhere - on a lawn or in the middle of a street party. Why not pit older and younger generations against each other and see who has the best aim?

4. Skipping

Did you know that skipping counts as physical activity? It's a great way to get bodies working and hearts beating for a cardio workout. It can help with general fitness and coordination. An easily-forgotten classic, there are a variety of skipping techniques and games to keep children and adults occupied, for example, swapping from one leg to the other. Alternatively, get everyone working together for a game of Double Dutch - you'll need two people to swing two skipping ropes in opposite directions whilst children (or grown-ups!) take it in turns to jump in the middle.

5. Tug of war

Another way to get lots of neighbours involved in one activity is a tug of war. Did you know there was a tug of war on Downing Street at the street party to celebrate Catherine Duchess of Cambridge marrying Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in 2011? Why not get everyone flexing their muscles?

6. Jacks

For those who prefer something more sedentary, why not have a go at Jacks? This game has had many names over the years including 'Fivestones' and people have used a variety of objects to play it. See if any grandparents have a Jacks set or any five small objects will do. One way to play is to throw one of the objects up at a time whilst trying to pick up another before catching the first as it falls and so on.

7. Super Moving

Got some music? Anyone can be a Super Mover! All you need are some dance moves to get hearts pumping. Why not nominate someone to be your choreographer? Or if you are near to a screen, check out all of these Super Mover routines and challenges. Who has the best Super Moves on your street?