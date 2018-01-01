Quiz: What's your signature dance move?

Think you can pull off The Next Step Skip? Are you going to pull out The Max and Harvey Shoulder Flick at the next party? Take our quiz to see which dance move suits you!

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?