Five workout routines featuring famous faces

Ready for a workout? Want to take on some famous faces? See if your Super Moves match those of stars including Alex Scott, HomeBros and Jamelia as they lead you through a mix of dance styles and musical genres.

Did you know a burst of physical activity helps reduce stress and provides a boost in memory, mood and concentration? Gather family, friends or just your courage and take on the Super Movers challenge!

1. Les Dennis and 'Dadversity'

Les Dennis has created his own supergroup in the form of his children Ellie and Tom. 'Dadversity' pits the generations against each other to Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill. Why don't you do the same? Who will come out on top?

2. Jamelia

You might need a break before stepping to it with Jamelia and her daughters, Teja and Tiani. Get ready to move along to The Ting Tings 'That's Not My Name'.

3. HomeBros

Next up is HomeBros and a classic track from Kraftwerk 'The Robots'. See if you can get as creative with your moves as Unkle TC and Kurty Swift.

4. Alex Scott

Super Movers ambassador Alex Scott headed to the Emirates stadium for her challenge. Can mascot Gunnersaurus match her moves?

5. Max and Harvey

You've almost made it to the end! Musical brothers Max and Harvey invite you into their home and encourage you to get off the sofa for the final challenge. The duo's routine is accompanied by Rudimental's 'Feel the Love'.

