Get rid of nervous energy with Harry Maguire & Dele Alli

Can't keep still? Is your mind wandering to what ifs and maybes? Will football finally be 'coming home'?

As the Nation's collective tension builds ahead of England's World Cup quarter-final tie with Sweden, Harry Maguire and Dele Alli have the perfect workout to burn off all that nervous energy.

Get ready to dodge tackles from John Stones and score past Spain's David De Gea. Exercise is a great way to relax and take your mind off the game ahead.

Match of the Day presents a game designed to get the whole family up and moving.

Ready to take it to the next level? The challenges will be faster and time on the ball limited. Be sure to keep moving!

