Five ways to get children active this summer

With seemingly endless weeks stretching ahead of summer holiday freedom, how are you planning to keep the children in your family active?

More hobbies than ever focus around sedentary activities but did you know that the NHS recommends that young people carry out at least three types of physical activity per week? Check out these activities that keep you moving whilst having fun!

1. Tennis

Playing tennis is a great way to strengthen muscles and bones but children can also get moving by being a ball boy or girl whilst others are playing. If lots of children are taking part, turn it into a game and see who can reach the ball and run back to the starting point the fastest.

2. Gardening

Ever thought of gardening as physical activity? Elements such as digging or shovelling are muscle-strengthening. It's worth bearing in mind if you need some help children can dig holes and plant seeds. They can also help out when the plants need repotting. There are, of course, plenty of digging opportunities at the beach too!

3. Organise a Super Movers day

Been practising your Super Moves? If it's a nice day why not gather children together in the garden or local park and nominate one to lead the others through the dance moves from these Just for Fun routines. A rehearsal may be in order beforehand! Alternatively, gather everyone in the living room for a dance-off on a rainy day. A quick hit of moderate to vigorous physical activity brings excellent benefits for the body and the mind including increased memory.

4. Spend a day in the park

As well as making use of the equipment in the local park, many games can be carried out with no equipment whatsoever. Children can devise their own circuit in the park including different actions/exercises to be carried out at each one e.g. star jumps, jogging on the spot or doing a lap of the park. The aim of the game could be trying to reach the highest number of laps when running between two trees in under a minute.

5. Hoola hooping

Popular with children and adults alike these days, hula hooping is great for developing core strength. Why not organise a competition with other families on your street to see who can keep their hoop up the longest? And for the star hula hoopers, why not try more than one hoop at a time?