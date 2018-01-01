Quiz: Can you name last season's fastest Premier League players?

With the return of the Premier League season this weekend, there will be plenty more high-octane drama. But how much do you remember of last season?

Pace is a key asset for forwards and defenders alike. A winger with pace can give teams the edge on the counter-attack, while defenders with speed can provide invaluable protection. Take on this challenge if you think you can remember the stand-out Premier League players from 2017/2018.

Name the fastest Premier League players from last season How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!

Ready to test your own physical activity and football prowess? Try and dodge tackles from Harry Maguire, and see if you can score past Manchester United's David de Gea.

