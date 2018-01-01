Quiz: Which lyric comes next?

Are you Ed Sheeran's biggest fan? Can you sing all the words to The Ting Tings 'That's Not My Name'? Take this quiz to see how much you really know about the songs that accompany the Super Movers Just for Fun routines.

The Just for Fun routines feature a host of celebrities including Jamelia, Max and Harvey, and Les Dennis and are an easy way of getting active at home - why not join in?

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning.