Five dance routines to give your child a head start at school

Can adding dance routines to the day really help to give children the edge?

Research has shown that getting active boosts energy levels, attention and elevates mood, which contributes to improved engagement and general behaviour. This in turn supports improved learning outcomes - not just for children! Physical activity has tangible health benefits which can help to protect against the dangers of obesity.

Why not check out these Super Movers routines to help get the school year off to an active start? But first, have a think about how active your child has been over the past week by using the slider below.

1. KS1 Verb Tenses

It's really important to be able to use the right verb tenses for past and present events, but it can be confusing at first. Karim Zeroual and Hacker T. Dog explain the difference between the present tense and past tense in a fun and active way.

Learn the difference between present and past with Karim Zeroual and Hacker T. Dog.

2. KS2 Times Tables Mash-up

Learning tables can seem like a bit of a chore, so why not let Cardiff City's mascot Bartley Bluebird and Wolverhampton Wanderers' mascot Wolfie Wolf help make it fun? The mascots have got questions on the 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 times tables and they have the dance moves to match!

Join Bartley and Wolfie in a routine combining the 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 Times Tables!

3. KS2 Spelling Rules

Getting active can help to support the learning of any topic. In this routine the Super Movers Crew explain some of the rules of spelling. With this catchy song they'll have everyone moving and spelling in no time!

Learn some rules of spelling with the Super Mover Crew

4. KS1 Right and wrong

It's really important for children of all ages to be able to make good decisions. In this routine aimed at KS1 children, Naomi Wilkinson explains how thinking for yourself and not just following the crowd will help you to stand out and start to develop important leadership skills.

Are your actions in the right or wrong? Learn more with Naomi Wilkinson's routine

5. KS2 Teamwork

It's the basis of many jobs and an important life skill - the ability to work as part of a team. Let the Super Movers Crew explain all.

What makes a good team? Super Movers Crew members Floss, JC and Spark definitely know!

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?