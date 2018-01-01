Can these Premier League footballers teach you French?

Missing your Premier League fix during the international break? Rather than worrying about any potential injuries, why not get into the international spirit and learn some French?

Arsenal midfielder and France Under-21 player Mattéo Guendouzi and Everton trio Kurt Zouma, Morgan Schneiderlin and Lucas Digne have all represented their country. They've picked their top French footy terms to help you cheer along whether it's during the international break or in support of a French player on your team. Take the quiz at the end to see if you are match day ready!

Crowd cheers

If you're going to watch a French football match, you're going to need to know how to encourage your team. Guendouzi, Zouma and Digne have got their game faces at the ready.

Media playback is not supported on this device Crowd cheers in French

Allez ! Come on! Mais non ! No! Tire ! Shoot! Marque ! Score! Passe ! Pass Voilà ! There we are!

Counting

Essential for many parts of a game of football - you need to know your numbers to keep up with the score and so you know which player is in which shirt.

Media playback is not supported on this device Counting in French

un one sept seven deux two huit eight trois three neuf nine quatre four dix ten cinq five onze eleven

Zouma's top football words

Having been called-up for the France national team this year, Everton defender Kurt Zouma is well placed to give you the top picks of the football terms you need to know.

Media playback is not supported on this device Top football words in French

hors-jeu offside le sifflet whistle coup franc free kick une faute a foul coup d'envoi kick off l'arbitre referee le stade stadium le terrain pitch

Schneiderlin's player positions

Morgan Schneiderlin has also played for the France national team - he has selected his top player positions.

Media playback is not supported on this device Player positions in French

un gardien de but goalkeeper un ailier winger un défenseur defender un attaquant striker un milieu de terrain midfielder

Quiz

