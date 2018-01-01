Can these Premier League footballers teach you French?
- From the section Super Movers
Missing your Premier League fix during the international break? Rather than worrying about any potential injuries, why not get into the international spirit and learn some French?
Arsenal midfielder and France Under-21 player Mattéo Guendouzi and Everton trio Kurt Zouma, Morgan Schneiderlin and Lucas Digne have all represented their country. They've picked their top French footy terms to help you cheer along whether it's during the international break or in support of a French player on your team. Take the quiz at the end to see if you are match day ready!
Crowd cheers
If you're going to watch a French football match, you're going to need to know how to encourage your team. Guendouzi, Zouma and Digne have got their game faces at the ready.
|Allez !
|Come on!
|Mais non !
|No!
|Tire !
|Shoot!
|Marque !
|Score!
|Passe !
|Pass
|Voilà !
|There we are!
Counting
Essential for many parts of a game of football - you need to know your numbers to keep up with the score and so you know which player is in which shirt.
|un
|one
|sept
|seven
|deux
|two
|huit
|eight
|trois
|three
|neuf
|nine
|quatre
|four
|dix
|ten
|cinq
|five
|onze
|eleven
Zouma's top football words
Having been called-up for the France national team this year, Everton defender Kurt Zouma is well placed to give you the top picks of the football terms you need to know.
|hors-jeu
|offside
|le sifflet
|whistle
|coup franc
|free kick
|une faute
|a foul
|coup d'envoi
|kick off
|l'arbitre
|referee
|le stade
|stadium
|le terrain
|pitch
Schneiderlin's player positions
Morgan Schneiderlin has also played for the France national team - he has selected his top player positions.
|un gardien de but
|goalkeeper
|un ailier
|winger
|un défenseur
|defender
|un attaquant
|striker
|un milieu de terrain
|midfielder
