Five ways to get active whilst staying cosy

If your usual workout routine has fallen by the wayside at the sight of Christmas, dark nights or a busy end-of-year calendar, you are not alone. But you don't have to wait until spring to put your workout trainers back on.

Whilst it's great to wrap up and get out and about, what can you do on the days when it's just too chilly or you are just too cosy? Here are five top tips to get your body moving without feeling the chill.

1. Visit an indoor court

When was the last time you visited your local leisure centre or indoor sports court? Here, you can turn your hand to a variety of different sports including basketball, squash, badminton and tennis. All these sports help cardiovascular health and improve hand-eye co-ordination. Take along friends and family members or look into joining a group so you never run out of opponents!

2. Get moving in your living room

How often do you exercise at home? If the answer is never then you are missing out on some great time-saving opportunities. Get moving without leaving the cosiness of your living room with these Super Movers routines. If you're inspired by the amount of football on offer over the festive break, why not have a go at warming up like a professional? Burnley manager Sean Dyche tells you how it's done.

If children are missing school, why not take a look at the Brain Booster selection to give the whole family a mental workout as well as a physical one? Test your knowledge of times tables, grammar, punctuation, algebra and more.

3. Water sports

Swimming is a particularly therapeutic form of exercise thanks to water buoyancy taking pressure off your joints. As well as being a full-body workout it can also boost mood and help to reduce the risk of illnesses such as type 2 diabetes. You don't just have to focus on swimming. The swimming pool can also serve as a great gym. Try out aqua aerobics, walking through the water or gentle stretches holding on to the edge - you might find them harder than you think!

4. Warm yoga

Ever heard of restorative yoga? One of the many different kinds of yoga, it is often done in a warm environment and involves holding poses for a longer length of time than in other types of yoga such as Vinyasa and Ashtanga.

Not to be confused with Bikram yoga, which is carried out in temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, warm yoga is often performed around 28 degrees Celsius and focuses on restorative poses. This means the body is given the time to stretch fully as well as to enjoy the benefits of warmer temperatures.

If there's no class nearby, this can be done from your living room using an online video. The NHS offers a variety of free videos covering yoga and Pilates. If this isn't your thing, why not try one of the aerobic workouts?

5. Multi-task

It is easy to incorporate exercise throughout the day whilst you are doing other tasks. There's plenty of opportunities for this over the winter holidays, for example, doing stretches whilst watching television, doing squats or lunges whilst waiting for the kettle to boil to make some hot chocolate or whilst you are making mulled wine on the hob.

To turn these bursts of physical activity into a habit, add stickers around the house as reminders. Whilst you might not be able to do every activity every day, set yourself a minimum target - encourage the rest of the family to do the same. You'll be one step ahead in 2019.

