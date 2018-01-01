Five free ways to get your family fit in the new year

Whilst it might feel tricky at the start of the new year, there are a wealth of ways your family can build physical activity into your daily routine without spending a penny. If parents are active, children are more likely to lead active lives too, and working out together is an invaluable way to bond as a family. So read on for some penny-pinching ideas to get your family 2019 health-kick off to a flying start.

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?