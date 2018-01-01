Five tips to learn a new language in 2019

Like all New Year's resolutions, the best way of making something new stick, is to form a habit that fits into your daily routine. If learning a language is something you've always intended to do but never got around to, here are five tips to integrate it into your life and ensure it doesn't drop off your to-do list in 2019.

1. Authentic materials

Whilst you might think that you need to rely on the carefully crafted text book and audio snippets to help you learn a language, there are lots of advantages to using 'authentic materials' such as newspapers and magazines from the country in question. It provides an additional opportunity to learn about the culture, geography, history and topical issues of the country. You may also find it more motivating to be using 'real-life' content.

If you are a total novice, a good place to start would be by listening to children's songs or news programmes made for youngsters. With the Internet, it's easier than ever to access articles, radio shows and podcasts from around the globe. Why not make checking a foreign news website part of your morning routine? If you prefer something printed, try your local newsagent - large stores often stock foreign language papers and magazines.

2. Focus on your hobbies

If you are learning a language for fun, you can pick and choose the topics you learn about first. Focusing on vocabulary and grammar related to one of your favourite hobbies is a good option - after all, if you're to converse with others, this is one of the key things you might want to discuss. For example, if you are a football fan, you could start by learning how to spell and pronounce some of the key match terms. Check out Everton defender Kurt Zouma helping with just that below - repeat as you listen to consolidate the words and perfect your pronunciation. Keep a grammar book to hand to help you learn how to manipulate the language you learn into different sentences.

Media playback is not supported on this device Top football words in French

3. Labels

One of the easiest ways to absorb vocabulary is to be exposed to it multiple times per day. Make a note of the key words you want to use using an online dictionary and write them on sticky labels. Position these around the house, particularly in places where you spend a lot of time, to help commit them to memory. This needn't be limited to learning the names of household objects, you could include anything from colours and days of the week to numbers and countries.

4. Change your viewing schedule

Want to pick up a few words from lots of languages? An easy way to dip in and out of different languages is to switch up your television viewing and take a look at what foreign language films or television programmes you could be watching. BBC Four has featured a range of foreign language content including French drama Spiral, Scandi noir series including The Bridge and The Killing and there's more to come. You may be surprised how many options you'll find under some subscription services too.

Another way to challenge yourself is to watch something English but select foreign subtitles - this is a great cognitive test to be dealing with both languages at once! Another option is to tune into foreign radio stations online whilst doing the household chores or on your way to work.

5. Speak

Most of the ideas above are more passive forms of learning a language. To ensure you learn how to hold a conversation and in order to gain confidence, it is important to try and speak it as much as possible. If you have friends who speak the language you are learning why not insist you both communicate in that language next time you meet up or message each other?

Many places host language meet-ups which is an ideal opportunity to meet people from different places and practise your language skills. Ultimately, the ideal would be to travel as much as possible, the increase in confidence and fluency can't be beaten!

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?