Five ways to get children active during winter

What have you got planned to keep children entertained during the winter months? As many of children's go-to hobbies focus around sedentary activities, here's some inspiration to get the whole family active and warmed up during the wintry months - come rain or shine!

1. Ice skating

Have an ice day and get your skates on to your local ice rink. Whilst many outdoor rinks disappear after Christmas, there are plenty of indoor ones which can provide a great active family day out.

With skate aids and special family sessions, even the more tentative skaters will be gliding through winter with some fun aerobic exercise and a workout for almost every major muscle group in the body.

2. Geocaching

Geocaching is a hi-tech treasure hunt designed for the whole family to explore new places in the great outdoors. 'Geocaches' are small boxes which often contain a logbook and sometimes some goodies, hidden along nature trails and forests as well as urban areas.

Geocaches can be found using GPS coordinates. These can be downloaded using the app or a GPS device. Once you've found the treasure you should find a little message from the last finders and maybe even some trinkets, which you should replace for the next seekers!

3. Get moving at home

If you're in need of a stay-at-home day, it doesn't need to turn into a stay-on-the-sofa day. Screen time can still be active time with Super Movers - there are plenty of Just for Fun routines to choose from and all from the comfort of your living room.

A quick burst of physical activity provides a boost in mood and concentration - great for whatever the rest of the day holds. Super Movers family dance-off anyone?

4. Make a den

Why not put your creative construction hat on and get the kids to work building themselves a winter den either in the house or garden. If you can get your hands on some interesting, free materials you can keep little hands busy, running around all day. Chairs, tables, broom handles or fallen branches make a great structure, and bed sheets or tarpaulin can create shelter. String, rope or rags will help bring the den together to form a magical hideaway!

Once it's built you could even do some secret Super Moves inside, or see who can do the most star jumps on the spot.

5. Hit the slopes

You don't have to travel out of the country to experience life on the piste; there are lots of dry sky slopes and indoor snow centres dotted around the UK. They offer ski and snowboard lessons for all of the family (including lessons for under-6's) or you can just have fun tobogganing, sledging or sliding down the snow luges. Whichever you choose, it's bound to provide a lot of fun as well as a great cardiovascular workout. You'll be sure to après-ciate the fitness benefits afterwards!

