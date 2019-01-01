Five interactive games to get active at home

Looking to bring some energy to your wintry weekends? Give mind and body a boost with these five interactive Super Movers videos which will get the family running, toe-tapping, jumping and lunging from the living room or anywhere you can access them on a screen. Are you up to the challenge?

1. Fruity's Alien Arcade

Media playback is not supported on this device Level up! Take on a harder version of the Spaced Invader challenge with the help of Fruity

We've been shooting aliens in arcades ever since 1978, but have you ever thwarted extraterrestrials by jumping and spinning on the spot yourself? YouTuber Fruity is here to guide you in some old-school adventures. Get ready to jump in!

2. Super Movers Matchday Warm-up

Media playback is not supported on this device Ready to take it to the next level? Sean Dyche has a faster warm up routine.

Do you see yourself as a professional footballer in the making? Well, let's see if you'd make it to the top of your game as Burnley boss Sean Dyche, puts you through your paces in this match warm-up. Mirror the moves of Burnley's James Tarkowski and Matt Lowton and Burnley Women players, Leah Embley and Lauren Bracewell.

3. HomeBros

Media playback is not supported on this device HomeBros Super Fun challenge

Dance games are a great way to get the blood pumping, challenge your friends with high scores and even learn new dance moves. But have you ever danced to the electronic classic The Robots by Kraftwerk? Learn how to do the Robot yourself with HomeBros and impress everyone with your smooth moves.

4. Doctor Who

Media playback is not supported on this device Use your movement-controlled spaceship to rescue the TARDIS from an asteroid belt

Saving the universe is no mean feat for the Doctor. This time the TARDIS has lost control! Jump in your own motion-controlled spaceship and chase it down through a storm of asteroids whilst getting up off the sofa and moving.

5. 'I'm Bored'

Media playback is not supported on this device Ready to take your dancing skills to the next level? See if you can keep up!

A rainy day can dampen your mood (as well as your back garden) but never fear - the Super Movers Crew is here to remind you there's lots you can do. Join Spark, Floss and LC as they find a new way to beat the bad weather and rock out indoors.

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?