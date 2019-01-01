Star players challenge your knowledge of football lingo

Think you know all there is to know about football lingo? With players coming from all over the world to play in the Premier League and getting to grips with the English language, take on this challenge to see how your skills translate. Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Everton's Lucas Digne, Kurt Zouma and Morgan Schneiderlin are all on hand to help out.

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources. Players from Everton, Arsenal and Watford star in new routines to help children learn French and Spanish. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning.