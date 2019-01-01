Five ways to get spring in your step!

After hibernating through the snow and freezing temperatures at the beginning of the year, spring is officially here and lighter evenings and milder weather are just around the corner. This opens up a whole host of new opportunities to spring clean your exercise routine while soaking up everything Mother Nature has to offer. Here are five ways to inspire you to do just that.

1. Morning or evening jog

Now that the days are getting longer, free yourself from the confines of the treadmill with a jog in the great outdoors. There are lots of free websites and apps available which can help you plot convenient routes along well-trodden trails or roads. Signing up to a running club or setting yourself a challenge can help motivate you to make it a regular thing. The variable weather and terrain means you will probably find running outdoors more difficult than indoors at first, here's a great guide from the NHS to help get you started.

2. Gardening

Why not turn over a new leaf and get green fingered this spring? Cultivating a healthy garden is a great way to cultivate a healthy you. Weeding, digging, raking, pushing wheelbarrows or lawnmowers and carrying water cans are all effective ways to get some cardiovascular exercise while strengthening key muscle groups. As your crocuses come into bloom - so will you - while reaping in the extra benefits of stress-relief and creativity.

3. Cycling

Cycling is another fun aerobic activity which keeps you outside soaking up the spring elements. You can slot cycling into your daily routine by finding a route to and from work, or set time aside to explore new surroundings. It's a low-impact exercise which you can be built up to be as intense as you like to help give you a great cardiovascular workout. Here's a guide to get you started.

4. Super Movers

Take some activity inspiration from the Super Movers Crew this spring and get moving with the family! There are lots of films in the Just for Fun section of the Super Movers website to give you ideas of activities designed for the outdoors. You could even get the kids to learn some of the routines and perform them in the garden or park - you never know you could start off a spontaneous flash-mob!

5. Golf

A round of golf is a perfect spring time activity which provides a range of mental and physical benefits. Not only is a golf swing a great full-body workout, a full 18-hole round of golf involves a walk of around 5-6 miles. Add to this the mental well-being benefits of an alert mind and social human contact, and you've got yourself a new Sunday afternoon hobby - find out how to get started here.

