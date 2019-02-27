Super Movers Mascot Mashup - Terms & Conditions

Here are the full terms and conditions of the Super Movers Mascot Mashup in partnership with BBC and the Premier League.

Eligibility

1. Employees of the British Broadcasting Corporation ("BBC"), BBC Studios Limited and BBC Worldwide Limited, trading as BBC Studios, Snappin' Turtle and The Premier League may not enter.

2. The search opens on 27 February 2019 and closes at 23:59 BST on 11 March 2019 ("Closing Date").

3. Entrants must be aged 18 or over on the Closing Date and be a qualified primary school teacher, teaching assistant or football club employee residing in the UK (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) in order to be selected.

Entries and judging processes

4. Entrants must make a video of 10-15 seconds of the children in their class performing a goal celebration or dance move that could become part of a bigger routine. Teachers can feature in the video in lieu of children where necessary.

5. Entrants should enter by uploading videos to social media using #supermovers and their associated professional football club and professional football club foundation or community social media handle if relevant and @plcommunities.

6. Emails or other forms of entry will not be accepted. Entries received after the Closing Date will not be accepted.

7. The entries will be judged on the quality of the goal celebration. We are looking for a lively and fun celebration with original elements that can be performed by football mascots wearing costumes with some limitations on mobility and vision.

8. Entries must not have been previously submitted or published in any manner or commissioned by another party.

9. All eligible entries will be viewed by the Super Movers judging team at the BBC, Premier League and Snappin' Turtle and up to 20 will be shortlisted.

Envisaged Timeline

• Mascot Mashup opens 27 February 2019 and closes 11 March 2019

• The Super Movers team views all entries, shortlists up to 20 routines and a judging panel will select three routines between 12 March and 14 March (3 days)

• Chosen routines may be performed on The One Show on 20 March 2019 or another television programme around that date. However, the event is not guaranteed to be televised.

• The Super Movers team will use its best efforts to adhere to this timeline, but if a large number of entries are received these dates may be altered and a notice will be posted on Super Movers website

10. The hashtag that entrants will use to post videos will be publicly available so your video will be visible to others.

11. The BBC reserves the right to change or discontinue this Mascot Mashup at any time.