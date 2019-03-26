Five ways to turn screen time in to active time

Submerged in a world of scrolling, liking and swiping? According to research published by Ofcom people spend 24 hours a week online. Is it possible to turn that screen time in to active time? Here are five possible solutions:

1. Use fitness apps to track a fitness journey

With a plethora of free apps it's possible to track fitness goals, monitor activity levels and dietary targets. Whether that's keeping track of steps taken, calories burned or heart rate levels during exercise. Some people find it easier to reach a goal with the right data on hand. If that's you, why not use some of that daily screen time to set targets and monitor activity levels? And now, it's even possible to track the activity of the family pet with smart technology!

2. Make a timelapse video of a workout

Love taking selfies and adding to your story? Why not share workouts between friends? Sharing is caring after all. Friends can give tips on how to improve form or recommend new exercises to mix into your regular workouts. There's a nifty 'timelapse' mode on most smartphones that allows you to speed up videos so you're not watching hour-long workout videos.

3. Hold a dance party

Remember the 90s craze of dance mats? Spending ridiculous amount of hours doing dance combos in a friend's front room? Well, relive those heady days by bringing it to the 21st Century and create a playlist dance party.

Most music apps already have pre-made playlists. Why not give this playlist a whirl?

4. Become a family of Super Movers

Media playback is not supported on this device Level up! Take on a harder version of the Spaced Invader challenge with the help of Fruity

Maybe you want to get the whole family moving together instead of watching another boxset series? Super Movers is a great way to do this and you can do it anytime and almost anywhere! Featuring famous faces from TV and sports, the easy to follow video routines can be performed in the living room by the whole family.

5. Aeroplane exercises

Maybe that TV series is too addictive and you're watching episode after episode? Why not do some aeroplane exercises whilst you're fulfilling a boxset binge? Get yourself moving and that blood pumping! From ankle flexes to neck rolls, exercises usually performed in a jet plane high up in the sky can be effective to keep you active whilst you watch just one more episode…

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?