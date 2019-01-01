Quiz: Can you guess these football stars' second sports?

You might think that a professional football player only has time for the beautiful game in their life, even before and after their playing career. You'd be wrong. Here are some Super Moving football legends who have been involved with another sport...

Super Movers aims to get children moving throughout the day with lots of free, easy-to-use video resources and great football-inspired incentives like a visit from the Premier League Trophy. Brain Booster routines star famous faces and cover key areas of Numeracy and Literacy. They can be used in the classroom or at home to help children feel refreshed and energised whilst learning. The Just for Fun routines help get the whole family active together. Why not have a go?