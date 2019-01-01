An underachiever's guide to Fantasy Premier League

"Should I triple-captain Aguero or Sterling for the double gameweek?"

You're underachieving, 200 points behind the pace, you don't understand how your friends are racking up such high totals, nothing makes sense. So, maybe you just need things simplified.

This is a simple guide for the underachievers of Fantasy Premier League.

If you too have read a couple of FPL forums and now your brain is a searing mess of digits (what even is an ICT Index?), break it all down to these (very) basic steps, form a rag-tag team of underdogs for the five-ish games left, finish respectably, and get ready to smash the opposition come 2019-20…

Look at fantasy statistics

Obvious one perhaps, but it's easy to get bogged down in the tables and tables of statistics available on the FPL site, so here's what you need to know...

You can do pretty well with three player stats, just three: Form, Price, and Value for the Season. Form, a player's average match score over the last 30 days, is straightforward, as is Price.

A mistake you might've made this season is focusing too much on a player's total points, which can be misleading; a particular player (mentioning no names) could've burst out the gates in September, but really suffered in recent months, which wouldn't make them the best bet for the end of the season. If you're going to consider total points, use 'Value for the Season', which compares a player's total points with their price, theoretically ensuring you get the most bang for your buck.

Perhaps this sounds too much like hard work,? Well, the experts over at the Premier League post loads of advice every gameweek, including their top picks based on fantasy statistics. If you can't innovate, imitate.

Look at real-life statistics

You know that fantasy football is based on real stats right? Actual people playing actual games? A five minute jaunt into the online Premier League statistics database will tell you plenty that you just won't find in fantasy football.

Obviously you can go as far into the rabbit hole as you like, but simple stuff like shots and saves, or a team's recent form and upcoming fixtures will be invaluable in the short term when you're choosing who to bring into your team as an end-of-season saviour.

If you can't be bothered to do this yourself, BBC Sport publish a round-up of their favourite geeky statistics after most gameweeks. Get stuck in.

Watch football

Crazy, I know. The best, the fantasy elite, will actually watch football matches.

An example of when this may be useful: a mid-table striker has been getting into the right places, looking dangerous, but has recently had to deal with brick-wall, elite defenders. He finally gets a chance in front of a defence in poor form, scores once, the dam bursts, and suddenly he's racking up points like no one's business. All the stat-lovers are shocked, but not you. You knew this would happen.

You knew because you watched football on the telly.

"I... C... T... Index?"

You don't need a degree in advanced mathematics to get the most out of your fantasy football team, just these three simple steps to get you started. Maybe it won't win you anything this year, but keep them in mind for when things are gearing up again in a few months time.

Lastly, don't forget the golden rules of fantasy football; be persistent and don't give up after one bad week; be ruthless and chuck any non-performers, there's no room for sentimentality in this game; and lastly, if you have a good week, always, always have a proper gloat.

