Five easy-to-make snacks to keep you active

Always wanted to make your own snacks but find yourself reaching for whatever is on hand? Here are five easy but nutritious recipes for fuel-filled snacks to keep the whole family active throughout the day.

1. Carrot and chickpea traybake

Have you ever thought about using chickpeas in your baking? They can be a great substitute for flour and work as a basis for biscuits, brownies and more. This Hemsley and Hemsley recipe also includes carrots, creating a sweet and savoury traybake that is great pre or post exercise.

2. Nutty oat energy bars

The good news is you will recognise all of the ingredients in these nutty oat energy bars - no mysterious additions here. Oven-baked jumbo oats form the basis of the bars - a great source of carbohydrates and together with dried fruit and nuts, an excellent way to power you through the day and keep you full. You can experiment with the different dried fruits and nuts you include, depending on what's in your cupboard!

3. Sweetcorn fritters

Why not opt for a savoury snack instead? These sweetcorn fritters are perfect for popping in snack boxes or lunch boxes and contain lots of healthy fibre, carbs and protein too.

4. Nut butters

Dipping fruit, especially apples, in peanut butter or tahini is delicious and nutritious and a great pick-me-up snack. But try not to finish the tub! Why not pack a little pot in your bag? Try this BBC Food recipe for apple rings with ginger, lemon and black pepper tahini spread.

5. Spiced oat cookies

If you are after something a bit sweeter, these sugar-free cookies contain apple and pear purée to give them their sweetness. The porridge oats will keep you going. Why not bake a batch on the weekend to set you up for the week?

