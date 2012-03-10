Team GB names 38 swimmers for London Olympics

Thirty eight swimmers have been confirmed as part of Team GB for this summer's Olympic Games following the British trials in London.

The athletes were formally nominated to the British Olympic Association by British Swimming.

It's been a dream of mine for quite a few years so to qualify for the Olympics is amazing Robbie Renwick

Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington and world champion Liam Tancock are among the 19 men and 19 women selected.

There are a number of places yet to be filled on the GB swimming team, with a second trials to come in June.

Daniel Fogg became only the third Briton to go inside the 15-minute mark when he won the 1500m in 14 minutes 55.30 seconds at the Aquatic Centre on Saturday night, with 2004 bronze medallist David Davies joining him in sealing an Olympic place.

Head coach Dennis Pursley identified the breakthrough of younger swimmers as the most positive aspect of the competition.

"What excites me most about this meet - for the first time since I've been here, some of the kids have stepped up," said the American.

"Young kids finally stepping up and in some cases knocking off the veterans and swimming stroke for stroke in some races which I think bodes well for the future."

Team GB swimmers won three medals in Beijing: Adlington took gold in the 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle, and Joanne Jackson won bronze in the 400m freestyle. British swimmers also won three medals in the open water 10km events.

Michael Scott, British Swimming's national performance director, said: "This GB swimming team is a real mix of tried and tested experienced former Olympians together with an exciting crop of talented youngsters who will sample their first Olympics in London.

SECOND CHANCE For events in which two swimmers did not achieve Olympic qualification times, the second trials in June will be crucial. If, in Sheffield, a competitor can record a time quicker than those of the top-two athletes from the British Championships, then they will be selected for Team GB at the London Games.

"This week has seen some impressive performances at the national championships but our job is far from done.

"Collectively we now have the time and opportunity to improve upon the performances this week to make sure we are as competitive as possible for when the rest of the world arrives in London in July."

Fran Halsall will compete in three events at the Olympics, having qualified for the 50m freestyle on the closing day of the trials on Saturday.

"To get on the team is great," she said. "I'm in such good form at the moment so if I can carry that through to the Olympic Games, hopefully I can swim a bit faster there."

Robbie Renwick, who has secured places in the 200m & 400m freestyle, added: "It's an incredible feeling. It's been a dream of mine for quite a few years so to qualify for the Olympics is amazing."

Saturday's announcement takes the number of confirmed Team GB athletes for the London Games to 59, with those coming from athletics, boxing, sailing and swimming.

Swimmers selected to Team GB:

Women:

Rebecca Adlington (Nova Centurion, 400m & 800m freestyle)

Sophie Allen (Stockport ITC, 200m individual medley)

Georgia Davies (Swansea ITC, 100m backstroke)

Eleanor Faulkner (City of Sheffield, 800m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle)

Ellen Gandy (Nunawading, 100m & 200m butterfly)

Fran Halsall (Loughborough ITC, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle)

Kate Haywood (Nunawading, 100m breaststroke)

Joanne Jackson (Loughborough ITC, 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle)

Jemma Lowe (Swansea ITC, 200m butterfly)

Jessica Lloyd (City of Manchester, 4x100 freestyle)

Caitlin McClatchey (Loughborough University, 4x200m freestyle)

Hannah Miley (Garioch, 200m & 400m individual medley)

Keri-Anne Payne (Stockport ITC, 10km open water)

Elizabeth Simmonds (Loughborough ITC, 200m backstroke)

Amy Smith (Loughborough University, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle)

Gemma Spofforth (Florida Gators, 100m backstroke)

Stacey Tadd (University of Bath, 200m breaststroke)

Rebecca Turner (City of Sheffield, 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle)

Aimee Willmott (Middlesbrough, 400m individual medley)

Men:

Robert Bale, (Stirling ITC, 4x200m freestyle)

Craig Benson (Warrender, 100m breaststroke)

Adam Brown (Hatfield, 4x100m freestyle)

Simon Burnett (Tuscon, 4x100m freestyle)

Ross Davenport (Loughborough ITC, 4x200m freestyle)

David Davies (City of Cardiff, 1500m freestyle)

James Disney-May (Auburn, 4x100m freestyle)

Daniel Fogg (Loughborough ITC, 1500m freestyle)

Craig Gibbons (Maxwell, 4x100m freestyle)

James Goddard (Stockport ITC, 200m individual medley)

Michael Jamieson (Bath ITC, 200m breaststroke)

Ieuan Lloyd (City of Cardiff, 4x200m freestyle)

Roberto Pavoni (Loughborough ITC, 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly),

Robbie Renwick (City of Glasgow, 200m & 400m freestyle)

Michael Rock (Stockport ITC, 100m butterfly),

Joe Roebuck (Loughborough University, 200m & 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly),

Daniel Sliwinski (Stockport ITC, 100m breaststroke),

Liam Tancock (Loughborough ITC, 100m backstroke),

Andrew Willis (Bath ITC, 200m breaststroke).