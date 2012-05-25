Northern Irish trio exit from 200m freestyle in Hungary

Northern Irish hopefuls Sycerika McMahon, Melanie Nocher and Bethany Carson missed out on qualification for the 200m freestyle semi-final at the European Championships on Friday.

McMahon was .08secs outside the top 16 as she clocked 2:02.17 to finish 18th.

Nocher, who like McMahon earned Olympic qualification earlier this week, clocked 2:03.21 to finish 21st.

Carson was 27th after clocking 2:03.68 while Nuala Murphy opted out to concentrate on the later 1500m heats.

The four swimmers helped Ireland take a battling sixth in the 4x200m freestyle relay final on Sunday.

The Irish quartet 8:13.30 to qualify seventh for the final and were over four seconds faster in the final.

Despite their heroics, it wasn't enough to qualify the quartet for the Olympics as they needed a top-four finish.