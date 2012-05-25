Northern Irish trio exit from 200m freestyle in Hungary

Sycerika McMahon shows her excitement after booking her Olympic place on Tuesday

Northern Irish hopefuls Sycerika McMahon, Melanie Nocher and Bethany Carson missed out on qualification for the 200m freestyle semi-final at the European Championships on Friday.

McMahon was .08secs outside the top 16 as she clocked 2:02.17 to finish 18th.

Nocher, who like McMahon earned Olympic qualification earlier this week, clocked 2:03.21 to finish 21st.

Carson was 27th after clocking 2:03.68 while Nuala Murphy opted out to concentrate on the later 1500m heats.

The four swimmers helped Ireland take a battling sixth in the 4x200m freestyle relay final on Sunday.

The Irish quartet 8:13.30 to qualify seventh for the final and were over four seconds faster in the final.

Despite their heroics, it wasn't enough to qualify the quartet for the Olympics as they needed a top-four finish.

