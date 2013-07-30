Sixteen-year-old American Katie Ledecky breaks the 1500m freestyle world record by over six seconds at the World Swimming Championships in Barcelona.

The Olympic champion set a new world best of 15 minutes, 36.53 seconds in winning the final by just over two seconds from Denmark's Lotte Friis, with New Zealand's Lauren Boyle back in third.

On her Olympic debut at London 2012, Ledecky took gold in the 800m freestyle, with Britain's Rebecca Adlington winning bronze.

Available to UK users only.