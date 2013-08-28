Ruta Meilutyte wins third World Junior Championship medal

From the section

Lithuania star Ruta Meilutyte added a silver in the 100m freestyle to her World Junior Championships medal haul.

The Plymouth-based swimmer set a time of 54.94 seconds, but Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernade Haughey won in a new championship record with 54.47.

Meilutyte also qualified for Thursday's 100m breaststroke final in 1:08.49.

The 16-year-old won a gold medal in the 50m breaststroke and a silver as part of Lithuania's mixed 4x100m relay team on Tuesday.

Meilutyte won gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 50m breaststroke at the World Championships in Barcelona earlier this year.