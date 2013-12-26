Commonwealths hope Bethany Carson suffers broken ankle

Bethany Carson

Lisburn swimmer Bethany Carson's Commonwealth Games preparations have suffered a blow after she sustained a broken ankle in a freak accident.

Carson, 22, went over on her ankle while walking down stairs and a break has been confirmed although the full extent of the damage is not yet known.

Her gymnast brother Luke is currently undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining a broken leg in September.

Luke is also aiming to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Both Carsons represented Northern Ireland at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

Bethany's injury is scheduled to be assessed further in the coming days.

The swimmer competed for Ireland at the European Short Course Championships earlier this month and her long-term career aim is to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

As a junior, Carson qualified for a final at the 2007 European Junior Championships and her senior career includes breaking Michelle de Bruin's 16-year-old Irish 100m butterfly record in March.