Grant Turner considers quitting after Commonwealth omission
- From the section Swimming
Swimmer Grant Turner may retire from the sport after missing out on a place in the England squad for the Commonwealth Games.
The 25-year-old won silver at the 2010 Games in Delhi and represented Team GB at the London Olympics in 2012.
But he failed to make the cut for the 39-strong team for this summer's competition in Glasgow.
"It's something I've been looking at, as to where I take my career next," Swindon's Turner told BBC Wiltshire.
"I need to give myself time to think, whether I try a different training programme or try my hand at something a bit different.
"I wouldn't say it would be an early retirement. I feel like I've achieved everything I want to achieve to date."
Turner admitted he needed a personal best in the 100m freestyle at the British Swimming Championships to give himself a shot at an England squad place.
But he could only finish seventh in the competition with a time of 50.74.
"My performances haven't been at the standard I set myself," he added. "But I've been very fortunate to compete internationally since I was 16.
"There could be more to come, but also that could be it and I'll be able to walk away from the sport with my head held high."