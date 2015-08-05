Miles Munro: Guernsey swimmer targets place at 2016 Olympics

Miles Munro won gold for Great Britain in the 4x100m at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing last year

Guernsey's Miles Munro says he is aiming for a place in the relay teams at next summer's Olympic Games in Rio.

The 18-year-old won relay gold at last year's Youth Olympics in China and is a former British junior champion.

He has already lowered his personal best for the 100m freestyle by over a second in 2015.

"The Olympics is the greatest honour in sport. Going there would be an absolute dream and I'll be doing everything I can to make it happen," he said.

"Currently I'm ranked seventh in the country for the 100m freestyle," he added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"In relay they take the top four, so to make that would require me to go 0.5 or 0.6 seconds quicker.

"I'm still incredibly young in the swimming world and all the guys I'm chasing are older than me, so dropping that time is possible," added the Guernsey Sports' Commission's Outstanding Performer award for 2014 winner.