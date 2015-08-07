Watch James Guy clinch gold for Team GB in the final of the men's 4x200m with a stunning last leg at the Swimming World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

The United States led up until the final 50m, but a superbly-timed swim from individual 200m world freestyle champion Guy clawed back more than 1.5 seconds in the final two lengths.

The win from Guy, Danny Wallace, Robbie Renwick and Calum Jarvis earns Team GB their seventh gold medal of the event.

