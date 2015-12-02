Adam Peaty and Hannah Miley win silver at Euros in Israel
-
- From the section Swimming
Britain's Adam Peaty and Hannah Miley have won silver medals at the European Short Course Championships in Israel.
World champion Peaty lost out on 50m breaststroke gold by a 100th of a second to Slovenia's Damir Dugonjic.
Commonwealth champion Miley won silver in the 400m individual medley, with Hungary's Katinka Hosszu taking gold.
The tournament, in Netanya, runs until Sunday, 6 December and features Britons Liam Tancock, Jazz Carlin and Georgia Coates.