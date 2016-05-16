Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Hannah Miley claims 400m medley silver

Britain's Hannah Miley won a silver medal in the 400m individual medley on day one of the European Swimming Championships in London.

The Scot finished second behind Katinka Hosszu of Hungary, while fellow Briton Aimee Willmott finished fourth.

World champion Adam Peaty and Ross Murdoch won their 100m breaststroke semi-finals to qualify for Tuesday's final as the two fastest swimmers.

Fran Halsall won her 50m butterfly semi-final with an impressive swim.

Guy trunks experiment backfires

Guy is world champion in the 200m freestyle and 4x200m relay

Stephen Milne came last in the 400m freestyle final but Britain's world silver medallist James Guy did not even make it after finishing 27th in the morning's heats.

Guy is among the favourites to challenge for a medal at the Olympics but is still in heavy training and competed in old-school trunks.

"The first 200 felt all right but I felt a bit sick at 250/275 but I just got on with it," said the 20-year-old, who also raced with a small beard.

"I knew it was going to be a hard swim. This is part of the training, that's it."

Two-time Olympic champion Becky Adlington said: "We know James is capable, but it's a shame he missed out on getting into the final and getting a medal.

"I think he's learnt from this experience. He won't wear trunks again and will come back fighting in his other events this week."

Peaty and Halsall impress in semi-finals

"It's great to come to one of the greatest pools on earth and have a home crowd behind you," world record holder Peaty told BBC Sport.

"All I do is swim as fast as I can. I don't really feel the pressure. I'm just having fun out there and hoping to entertain the crowd."

Halsall goes into Tuesday's final with a quicker time than the world record holder and world champion Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden.

"That was the second best time ever for me," said Halsall after recording 25.35secs. "I don't know where that came from at this time of year but having the home crowd behind you is a great advantage."

Ben Proud won his 50m butterfly semi-final in 23.42 and was second fastest into the final behind Andriy Govorov of Ukraine.

But he missed out on a medal in the 4x100m relay final, as Britain finished in seventh place.

Defending champion Chris Walker-Hebborn, another swimmer still in heavy training, missed out on qualifying for the final of the men's 100m backstroke after finishing 12th in the semi-finals.

