European Swimming Championships 2016: Ross Murdoch wins 200m breaststroke gold

Ross Murdoch won 200m breaststroke gold as Britain claimed five medals on the fourth day of the European Swimming Championships in London.

The Scot, 22, will not be competing in the event at the Olympics after only finishing third at the British trials.

But he held off Germany's Marco Koch to win the hosts' third gold of the meet.

Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (200m medley) and Jazz Carlin (800m) won silvers, with Hannah Miley (200m medley) and Kathleen Dawson (800m) claiming bronze.

The British women's team just missed out on a medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay, finishing fourth.

Britain have now won 13 medals - the joint highest of any country - but are second in the table behind Hungary, who have won six golds.

'I never thought I'd win gold'

Murdoch, who won silver behind Adam Peaty in the 100m on Tuesday, said he was "absolutely delighted" to win gold in the 200m.

"It's been a long time coming that swim," the Commonwealth Games champion told BBC Sport. "To come away with a gold, I never thought that would happen.

"I had a few demons from the trials but I want to thank my coach and family, and this proves I'm on course for the next cycle."

Double Olympic champion Becky Adlington: "Ross seemed shocked because that was almost a second faster than he swam at the trials.

"It'll be frustrating that he won't be competing in this event in Rio but there is such strength in depth. What it does mean is that he can focus on the 100m."

Former world champion Mark Foster: "He's still young and has a big future in the event. I think he can break the world record one day."

British swimmers enjoy successful night

England's O'Connor, who also won gold in the 4x200m mixed relay, recorded a season's best in claiming silver behind Katinka Hosszu of Hungary. Scot Miley, who prefers the 400m, did enough to hold on for third.

O'Connor, 20, said: "This is my favourite event and I'm really happy with that time. This medal gives me a lot of confidence ahead of Rio."

In the 800m, 25-year-old Welsh star Carlin was unable to defend her title and came second behind Hungary's clear winner Boglarka Kapas.

However, 18-year-old Scot Dawson, who is not going to the Olympics, was thrilled with her surprise bronze.

"I haven't stopped smiling since yesterday when I went under the minute and to get a medal today is overwhelming," she said.

Georgia Davies, who is going to the Olympics and is in hard training, came fifth.

Chloe Tutton, bidding for a second medal of the week, won her semi-final and qualified fastest for the 200m breaststroke final.

Team-mate Molly Renshaw came third in the second semi-final to reach Friday's final.

