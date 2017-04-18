British Championships: Adam Peaty wins swimming gold after Rio success

Adam Peaty won Britain's first medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics with gold in the men's 100m breaststroke

2017 British Swimming Championships Venue: Ponds Forge, Sheffield Dates: 18-23 April

Olympic champion Adam Peaty booked his place at the 2017 World Championships with victory at the British Championships in Sheffield.

Peaty, 22, who became Britain's first male Olympic swimming champion for 28 years in Rio, took the British 100m breaststroke title in 57.79 seconds.

"This is what I race for, to win and I'm pleased with that time," he told BBC Sport.

Peaty gave away his British gold medal to a young fan in the crowd.

"Hopefully that lad will look at the medal and it will make him think, 'If I train harder, I can be out there too' and then he'll be here competing one day," said the Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion.

Ross Murdoch should also be at the Budapest World Championships in July after finishing second in one minute flat.

In addition to Peaty and Murdoch, Rio Olympians James Guy and Stephen Milne (400m freestyle), Hannah Miley and Aimee Willmott (400m individual medley) all recorded times which will put them in contention for selection for the Worlds.

Peaty says he now wants to chase "legendary" status and lower the world record of 57.13 he set at the Rio Olympics.

"Me and my coach [Mel Marshall] have set this target, it's called 'project 56' and that's the aim, to keep going quicker and winning every race."

Guy - who missed out on individual honours at Rio 2016, but won two silver medals as part of the men's relay teams - took the men's 400m freestyle title.

Fellow Olympians Chris Walker-Hebborn (50m backstroke) and Hannah Miley (400m individual medley) retained their respective crowns, while 17-year-old Imogen Clark claimed her first GB title with victory in the 50m breaststroke in a British record of 30.21 secs.

Defending 200m freestyle champion Jazz Carlin was a surprise third in an event won by Ellie Faulkner in a personal best time of one minute 57.88 secs.

Welsh swimmer Carlin - who won Rio Olympic silver medals in the 400m and 800m freestyle events - will return for the 800m competition on Wednesday.