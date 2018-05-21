BBC Sport - Siobhan-Marie O'Connor: Commonwealth Games gold medallist on dealing with bowel condition

'I never wanted bowel condition to be an excuse'

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor tells BBC Points West how she deals with having a chronic bowel condition.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis six years ago, a condition that undermines the immune system, leading to weight loss and vision problems.

She won silver in the 200m medley at the 2016 Olympic Games and will compete at this summer's European Championships.

Top videos

Video

'I never wanted bowel condition to be an excuse'

Video

'England recall is like another debut'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

World champ's drive-thru dilemma

  • From the section News
Video

Five great plays: Leicester Riders win BBL Play-offs

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

Top Stories