Jazz Carlin to compete in first major open water event at European Championships

'People think I'm nuts!' - Jazz Carlin reveals 10k open water ambition

Double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin will compete in her first major open water event this summer.

Carlin has been named in the marathon squad for the European Championships, staged between 8-12 August in Scotland.

Welsh swimmer Carlin, who won 400 and 800m silver in Rio in 2016, will compete in an open water event at Loch Lomond over either 5km, 10km or 25km.

"Jazz has worked very hard to transition from the pool to the open water," team boss Bernie Dietzig said.

"So it will be a great opportunity for her to take on this new challenge.

"The swimmers we have been able to select for this squad will be really exciting to watch."

Open water squad: Jack Burnell, Jazz Carlin, Alice Dearing, Polly Holden, Caleb Hughes, Danielle Huskisson, Hector Pardoe, Tobias Robinson