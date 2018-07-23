Ryan Lochte: US swimmer given 14-month ban for doping violation

Ryan Lochte is one of the most successful swimmers in history, with 12 Olympic medals

Twelve-time Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte has been given a 14-month ban for a doping violation.

The 33-year-old American has been sanctioned by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for an intravenous infusion.

While Lochte was not using a banned substance, athletes cannot usually receive IVs unless related to a hospitalisation or via an exemption.

Lochte posted a photo of himself on social media receiving the IV which prompted an investigation.

In 2016, Lochte - the second most decorated US swimmer behind Michael Phelps - was banned from the sport for 10 months after falsely claiming he was robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Olympic Games.

The six-time Olympic champion said he and three team-mates were held up at a petrol station during a night out.

But police questioned the account after CCTV footage showed the group had vandalised the petrol station.

His latest ban runs until July 2019 having been backdated to 24 May, the date he received the prohibited intravenous infusion.

Lochte's Olympic medals 2004 Athens (2): Gold 4x200m freestyle, silver 200m medley 2008 Beijing (4): Gold 200m backstroke, 4x200m freestyle; Bronze - 200m medley, 400m medley 2012 London (5): Gold 400m medley, 4x200m freestyle; Silver - 200m medley, 4x100m freestyle, Bronze - 200m backstroke 2016 Rio (1): Gold 4x200m freestyle

How Lochte contributed to his own downfall

Usada investigated Lochte after he posted an image on social media showing him receiving an intravenous infusion.

While he fully cooperated, Usada found he had received permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100ml in a 12-hour period without a therapeutic use exemption (TUE).

US anti-doping rules prohibit IV infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100ml within a 12-hour period unless hospital treatment or a surgical procedure is required.

Lochte, who has been training with hopes of making the US Olympic team in 2020, had been expected to swim at this week's national championships in California.