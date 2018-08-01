European Championships 2018: Adam Peaty seeks domination after 'failure'

Media playback is not supported on this device Adam Peaty gets silver in the men's 50m breaststroke

2018 European Championships on the BBC Host cities: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty says "failure" at the Commonwealth Games has renewed his "obsession" with winning.

The Briton, 23, suffered a shock first major international defeat since 2014 when he finished second in the 50m breaststroke at the Gold Coast Games.

Peaty told BBC Sport it was a "massive learning curve", and added: "It's given me fuel and almost renewed me."

He begins his quest for gold at the inaugural multi-sport European Championships in Glasgow on Friday.

South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh, Olympic champion at 100m breaststroke in 2012, edged out Peaty in Australia, and the Briton says he has "only just begun to come to terms" with the result.

"I was beaten by 0.04 seconds, which is nothing," he added. "But for me to have people even anywhere near me is almost a disappointment because I train so hard to make sure I'm ahead of the rest of the world."

Peaty (left) came away from the 2018 Commonwealth Games with one gold medal and two silver medals

'I don't like just to win, I like to dominate'

Peaty says an "obsession" with 'Project 56' - a personal mission to lower his 100m breaststroke world record of 57.13 seconds - may have had a negative impact, but he stresses there were other factors.

"I was going out thinking about 56 seconds without getting down to 57 seconds again and that's not going to work," said Peaty, who won the 100m breaststroke Commonwealth title in a below-par 59.14 seconds.

"On top of that, I was two to three kilograms under what I usually race at and had a bit of a shoulder niggle so it all came together at the wrong time - but I wouldn't change any of it because I learned so much."

At the European Championships, Peaty returns to the Tollcross pool where he announced himself to the world with a stunning 100m breaststroke victory at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"It's kind of where most people say I was born because it's where I started this journey of winning gold medals and setting world records," he said.

"Before, I was a kid trying to take on the rest of the world; now I'm an adult whose perspective has changed.

"But it's still all about getting faster than my world records - and I want to put that marker down."