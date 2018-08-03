European Championships 2018: Adam Peaty into 100m breaststroke semi-finals
-
- From the section Swimming
|2018 European Championships
|Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
Britain's Adam Peaty set a new championship record in winning his heat to reach the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships.
The Olympic champion - who finished in 57.89 seconds - remains unbeaten in this event and is going for a ninth European title in Glasgow.
Commonwealth silver medallist James Wilby qualified in second place, with fellow Briton Ross Murdoch missing out.
The semi-final takes place at Tollcross at 17:39 BST on Friday.
Englishman Peaty, 23, is the world record holder in the 50m and 100m distances. However, he suffered a shock Commonwealth Games defeat by South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh in the 50m on the Gold Coast in Australia in April.
- Follow day two of the European Championships live
- Peaty seeks to dominate after Commonwealth Games 'failure'
Scotland's Murdoch, who came second to Peaty at this event in London in 2016, finished in second place in his heat - just 0.2secs behind Englishman Wilby - but only two British competitors can qualify for the semi-finals.
In the women's 400m individual medley, Britain's Aimee Willmott qualified in second place after winning her heat in four minutes 38.28 seconds.
Scot Hannah Miley - who England's Willmott beat to gold in this event at the Commonwealth Games - also qualified in fifth place after finishing her heat in third with a time of 4.39.52.