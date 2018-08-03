European Championships 2018: Adam Peaty into 100m breaststroke semi-finals

Adam Peaty holds the Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic titles in the 100m breaststroke

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

Britain's Adam Peaty set a new championship record in winning his heat to reach the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships.

The Olympic champion - who finished in 57.89 seconds - remains unbeaten in this event and is going for a ninth European title in Glasgow.

Commonwealth silver medallist James Wilby qualified in second place, with fellow Briton Ross Murdoch missing out.

The semi-final takes place at Tollcross at 17:39 BST on Friday.

Englishman Peaty, 23, is the world record holder in the 50m and 100m distances. However, he suffered a shock Commonwealth Games defeat by South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh in the 50m on the Gold Coast in Australia in April.

Scotland's Murdoch, who came second to Peaty at this event in London in 2016, finished in second place in his heat - just 0.2secs behind Englishman Wilby - but only two British competitors can qualify for the semi-finals.

In the women's 400m individual medley, Britain's Aimee Willmott qualified in second place after winning her heat in four minutes 38.28 seconds.

Scot Hannah Miley - who England's Willmott beat to gold in this event at the Commonwealth Games - also qualified in fifth place after finishing her heat in third with a time of 4.39.52.