European Championships 2018: Ross Murdoch misses out on final

Ross Murdoch won 200m breaststroke gold at Glasgow 2014

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Ross Murdoch will not race in the 100m breaststroke final at the European Championships - despite being the third fastest swimmer in the heats.

Only two swimmers from any one country are allowed to race in the final at Tollcross in Glasgow.

Murdoch, who won Glasgow 2014 gold in the 200m, swam the fourth fastest time in the world this year.

But his British team-mates Adam Peaty and James Wilby posted quicker times - Wilby pipping the Scot by 0.02 seconds.

"It was always going to be tough - probably the hardest race of the week," Murdoch told BBC Sport after missing out on a place in the semi-finals.

"It was tough for me to come in this morning and try and go a season's best but I've done bang on my best time ever, so I can't really complain.

"I would have loved to have seen what I could do in the semi-finals."

Murdoch came second to 50m and 100m world record holder Peaty in the 100m in London in 2016.

"It's very tough but that is the way sport is," Peaty told BBC Sport.

'To miss out is harsh' - analysis

Former European champion Adrian Moorhouse on BBC Sport

It was a to-the-death race. Some would say it's really not fair. It's normally just two from each country who are allowed to enter, but they have extended it to four this time.

It just shows the dominance of Britain in the breaststroke just now. They could have done this at trials - they could have said 'only two go through' rather than disappointing them here. Murdoch got European silver behind Peaty in 2014 and 2016 so to miss out is harsh.